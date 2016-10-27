UPDATE 3-India's Tata group accuses ousted chairman of malice

* Ex-chairman, in 5-page letter, alleges governance failures
* Tata rejects "unsubstantiated claims, malicious
allegations"
* Stock exchanges demand explanations from Tata companies
* Regulator probing alleged governance failures - sources
* Courtroom battle possible - experts
By Aditi Shah and Promit Mukherjee
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Oct 27 Tata Sons accused its
former chairman, Cyrus Mistry, of making "unsubstantiated claims
and malicious allegations" against the Indian conglomerate as
the gloves came off in a bitter and highly public row over his
sacking earlier this week.
The acrimonious exchanges have prompted aides to Prime
Minister Narendra Modi to urge restraint in a dispute that could
sully the reputation of one of India's oldest and most respected
business houses. Tata Sons has had only six chairmen since it
was founded in 1868, growing into a $103 billion international
group spanning cars, steel and information technology.
Mistry's parting shot, in a blistering 5-page letter written
after he was ousted in a boardroom coup late on Monday, accused
the company of failures of governance that he said had destroyed
billions of dollars in shareholder value.
He also alleged inappropriate interference by Ratan Tata,
the 78-year-old patriarch who hired him and has come out of
retirement to run the business in a caretaker role.
Tata, in an 8-paragraph statement on Thursday, dismissed
Mistry's claims.
"The correspondence makes unsubstantiated claims and
malicious allegations," Tata Sons said in the statement emailed
to reporters a day after Mistry's letter was leaked to the
press. "These will be responded to in an appropriate manner,"
the company said without elaborating, raising the prospect that
the war of words could lead to a legal battle.
The country's two largest stock exchanges demanded clarity
from Tata's more than two dozen listed units in what could
herald scrutiny over why investors were not told of Mistry's
concerns earlier.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the
capital markets regulator, is looking into whether Tata Sons
flouted corporate governance rules, as Mistry alleges in his
letter to the board, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
SEBI has also asked the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd
for price movement data on all listed companies under the Tata
umbrella, one of those people said.
SEBI could not immediately be reached for comment.
At least one unit, Tata Steel, dismissed talk of
writedowns. But shares in all the group's major listed companies
fell on Thursday.
Public confrontations of this nature are rare in Indian
corporate life, particularly when they involve established
conglomerates and business elders like Ratan Tata, who ran the
Tata group for over two decades before hand-picking the
48-year-old Mistry.
"It's taken everyone by surprise. Nobody would have thought
such things could happen at Tata," said J. N. Gupta, a former
executive at India's markets regulator and now managing director
at Stakeholders Empowerment Services.
Nalin Kohli, a national spokesman for Modi's Bharatiya
Janata Party and a Supreme Court lawyer, said: "The larger
question will remain whether a legal battle will serve the
interests of shareholders."
CULTURE CLASH
Inside Tata, a company that promotes its roots in the
heritage and social values of the Parsi community, some workers
have bristled at the board's treatment of Mistry. But executives
also questioned Mistry's efforts to restructure the group.
"It is like a bunch of finance or hedge fund guys that have
walked in and decided to cut everything. This is not the Tata
way of doing business," said one source close to the Tata group
in response to the letter. "If you're picking things that are
not working and then trying to get rid of them, where is growth
going to come from?"
Ratan Tata was an acquirer in his time at the top,
overseeing deals like the $12 billion acquisition of Corus,
formerly British Steel, in 2007, and the purchase of Jaguar Land
Rover a year later.
Mistry accused the board of failing to give him "room to
move", and argued that Ratan Tata had acted as an alternative
power centre, in particular driving deals that created two
airline businesses.
Its Tata Motors arm extended credit too easily to fuel
sales, Mistry said, and when fraudulent dealings surfaced at
AirAsia India, they were not acted on fast enough.
In its rejoinder, Tata stated that Mistry, who was appointed
a director in 2006 and made executive chairman in 2012, would
have been "fully empowered" to lead the group and its companies.
"He would be fully familiar with the culture, ethos,
governance structure, financial and operational imperatives of
the Tata Group as well as various group companies," the company
said. "It is unfortunate that it is only on his removal that
allegations and misrepresentation of facts are being made."
"The record, as and when made public, will prove things to
the contrary," it added.
One lawyer said Mistry's letter appeared to be presenting
arguments that both he and the interests of the company had been
the victim of "oppression and mismanagement" as cited in India's
Companies Act, 2013.
"It would not be unprecedented for a managing director or
chairperson to proclaim oppression - even if he was in charge,"
said the lawyer, Amir Singh Pasrich, managing partner of I.L.A.
Pasrich and Co, a New Delhi-based law firm. He is not advising
either side.
Mistry remains a director of Tata Sons and could by law only
be removed by shareholders after being given due warning. He
also chairs several listed units and his Pallonji family owns
nearly a fifth of Tata Sons.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior lawmaker from the opposition
Congress party and lawyer who has been retained by Tata,
dismissed Mistry's allegations and questioned his motivation in
going public with them.
"I don't see any reason to have allegations and counter
allegations," Singhvi told Reuters Television, adding that the
"maligning and bad mouthing should stop".
(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine, Rupam Jain and Sunil
Kataria in New Delhi, and Abhirup Roy and Euan Rocha in Mumbai;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques, Douglas Busvine, Raju
Gopalakrishnan and Ian Geoghegan)