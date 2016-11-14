UPDATE 2-Tata Motors' independent directors give Chairman Mistry tacit nod

* Mistry ousted as Tata Sons chairman in board coup last
By Aditi Shah and Promit Mukherjee
MUMBAI, Nov 14 The independent directors of Tata
Motors gave board Chairman Cyrus Mistry a tacit nod on
Monday, but stopped short of an outright endorsement, or picking
sides in the power struggle within India's largest conglomerate.
In a vaguely worded release late on Monday, the independent
directors of Tata Motors - owner of luxury automaker Jaguar Land
Rover - backed Mistry's and company management's strategy saying
that all decisions taken by the board of Tata Motors on strategy
and operations had been "unanimous" and executed by the chairman
and the management.
Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding firm
that steers the $100 billion steel-to-software Tata empire, last
month. Mistry has since been in a bitter public spat with Tata
Sons and Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata, who has returned as
interim chair of the group.
Tata Sons blamed Mistry's ouster on what it called a "breach
of trust" and poor performance. Mistry in turn has faulted Tata
Sons for poor governance structures and blamed Ratan Tata for
many of the conglomerate's legacy issues.
The independent directors of Tata Motors did not give Mistry
a unanimous public endorsement though, and opted to avoid taking
sides in the feud.
A source close to Tata Sons told Reuters that an independent
director brought forward a resolution at the Tata Motors board
meeting on Monday, seeking to endorse Mistry in a similar manner
as two other Tata group company boards, Indian Hotels
and Tata Chemicals, had done earlier this month.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
resolution was opposed by another independent director and the
guarded statement that was later issued was a "compromise."
The source admitted that the outcome however, was a setback
for Tata Sons, which has already called for a number of special
shareholder meetings to oust Mistry entirely from some of its
group company boards.
Representatives for both Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry were not
immediately reachable for comment.
Mistry remains chair of several major Tata group companies
including Tata Motors and Tata Steel. And despite his
ouster as chair, Mistry remains a board member in Tata Sons, by
virtue of his family's 18.41 percent stake in the holding firm.
Tata Sons is roughly two-thirds controlled by Tata Trusts, a
group of philanthropic foundations led by Ratan Tata.
The group last week axed Mistry as chair of Tata Consultancy
Services, a company in which Tata Sons owns an over 70
percent stake. But it has struggled to get him out from other
subsidiaries where it only owns minority stakes.
The Tata Motors board met on Monday primarily to discuss the
automaker's quarterly results. The company posted a net profit
of 8.48 billion rupees ($125 million) in the three months ended
Sept. 30. That compared with a net loss of 17.40 billion rupees
in the same period last year.
Tata Global Beverages, will be the next company in
the Tata conglomerate to report results this week. The board of
Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks
coffee stores across India, is set to meet on Tuesday. Mistry is
also chairman of the Tata Global Beverages board.
(Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Greg Mahlich
and Grant McCool)