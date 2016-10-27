Tata Sons strongly rebuts allegations in ousted chairman's letter

MUMBAI Oct 27 India's Tata Sons in a statement
on Thursday strongly rebutted allegations in a leaked letter
from ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry to the Tata Sons' board saying
the damaging claims in it were 'unsubstantiated' and 'malicious'
and went against corporate governance practice.
"It will be beneath the dignity of Tata Sons to engage in a
public spat with regard to the several unfounded allegations
appearing in his leaked confidential statement," Tata Group said
in a press release.
"These allegations are not based on facts or the true state
of affairs. It is convenient to put selective information in the
public domain to defend one's point of view."
Mistry in his confidential letter to the Tata Sons board
soon after being removed from the group had said he was a lame
duck chairman and warned of $18 billion writedowns due to poor
investments.
(Reporting by Mumbai Newsroom; Editing by Euan Rocha)