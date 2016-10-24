Tata Sons board removes Cyrus Mistry from chairman's post

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MUMBAI Oct 24 The board of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons said it has replaced Cyrus Mistry as its chairman, in a move that caught markets by surprise on Monday.
Tata Sons, in press release, said its board has named Ratan Tata as the interim chair of Tata Sons and that it has constituted a selection committee to choose a new Chairman in the next four months. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Euan Rocha)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.