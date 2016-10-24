版本:
2016年 10月 24日

Tata Sons board removes Cyrus Mistry from chairman's post

MUMBAI Oct 24 The board of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons said it has replaced Cyrus Mistry as its chairman, in a move that caught markets by surprise on Monday.

Tata Sons, in press release, said its board has named Ratan Tata as the interim chair of Tata Sons and that it has constituted a selection committee to choose a new Chairman in the next four months. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Euan Rocha)

