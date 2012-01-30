UPDATE 2-Starbucks to enter India, targets 50 outlets by year-end

* Initial investment of $81 million
* Launch is a year later than originally planned
* To look beyond Tata properties for locations
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Starbucks Corp
will open its first coffee shops in India in August or
September, a year later than originally planned, and aims to
have 50 outlets by year-end through a tie-up with the Tata
group, the country's biggest business house.
The Seattle-based chain, known as much for the trendy urban
lifestyle it represents as its costly cups of coffee, enters a
market with a fast-growing middle class and plenty of
competition in the small but fast-growing coffee segment.
Starbucks had initially planned to have its first cafes in
India open by mid-2011 but was delayed by difficulties in
acquiring real estate and high land costs -- a common problem
for chain stores in a country where more than 90 percent of
retail is conducted at one-off mom-and-pop shops.
Whle the tie-up plans to take advantage of the Tata group's
sprawling presence by opening cafes in Tata hotels and retail
outlets, it is also looking at other locations such as malls,
railway stations, airports and offices.
"We are in the process of looking at real estate
opportunities at the moment. We are moving as quickly as
possible and the expansion of stores will be based on the
customer feedback we get," John Culver, president of Starbucks
for China and Asia Pacific, told reporters.
India implemented new rules this month to allow foreign
single-brand retailers to operate wholly owned outlets, but
Starbucks said it has not considered changing the 50-50
structure of the Tata Starbucks Ltd joint venture.
The first Starbucks shops will open in Mumbai and New Delhi,
and the joint venture initially plans to invest 4 billion rupees
($81 million).
The formal launch of the retail foray into India comes a
year after it signed a deal with Tata Global Beverages
, a unit of the software-to-steel Tata conglomerate and
the world's second-largest branded tea company, to buy coffee
from India and open retail outlets in the country.
NATION OF TEA DRINKERS
"The timeframe essentially shows cautiousness. Starbucks has
clearly wanted to make sure it gets the details right before
entering a highly competitive market," said Debashish Mukherjee,
partner and vice-president at consultancy AT Kearney.
While India is traditionally a nation of tea-drinkers, young
urban professionals of the sort that work in modern offices and
frequent the shopping malls that are sprouting around its cities
have embraced western-style cafe culture -- and prices.
Cafe Coffee Day, a home-grown brand that is India's largest
coffee chain, has nearly 1,200 outlets and plans to open one
cafe every third day.
No.2 player Barista, owned by Italy's Lavazza, has more than
200 cafes. UK-based Costa Coffee, which entered the market in
2008, has about 75 stores and is growing quickly.
"Having an iconic brand is one of the parameters which
ensures success but there are many iconic brands that have
fallen by the wayside, so the pricing, experience and quality
must match your offering," Mukherjee said.
Western-style cafes in India charge roughly 60-80 rupees
($1.22-$1.62) for a plain cup of coffee -- less than in
developed markets but far more than the 10 rupees a cup charged
at a basic local outlet.
Starbucks did not say what it will charge in India.
Still, the organized coffee market in India -- which
reflects consumption mainly through cafes -- is small,
accounting for about $140 million of the country's annual coffee
sales of about $667 million.
Starbucks entered China, another traditional tea-drinking
country, in 1999 and now has more than 400 stores across the
mainland. Starbucks has more than 17,000 shops, roughly
one-third of which are outside the United States.
Tata Coffee, a unit of Tata Global, said
separately that it had signed a deal to supply coffee to the
joint venture. India is the world's fifth biggest coffee
producer, but exports 70-80 percent of its output.