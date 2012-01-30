Starbucks in deal with Tata to open cafes in India

Jan 30 Starbucks Corp, the world's largest coffee company, signed a deal with Tata Global Beverages to open its first coffee shop in India, a year after it announced its retail foray into the country.

The Seattle-based company signed a pact with Tata Global Beverages in January 2011 to buy coffee from India and open retail outlets in the country.

Tata Global Beverages, part of the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, said it would form an equal joint venture with Starbucks to run cafes and develop business in India.

No other details were immediately available.