Starbucks in deal with Tata to open cafes in India

Jan 30 Starbucks Corp, the
world's largest coffee company, signed a deal with Tata Global
Beverages to open its first coffee shop in India, a
year after it announced its retail foray into the country.
The Seattle-based company signed a pact with Tata Global
Beverages in January 2011 to buy coffee from India and open
retail outlets in the country.
Tata Global Beverages, part of the salt-to-software Tata
conglomerate, said it would form an equal joint venture with
Starbucks to run cafes and develop business in India.
No other details were immediately available.