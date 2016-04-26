UPDATE 1-UK's Cameron urges Tata to sell whole of its steel business

(Adds details further comments)
LONDON, April 26 Prime Minister David Cameron
told the management of India's Tata Steel on Tuesday that any
sale of its remaining British assets would have to cover the
whole of its business and be given sufficient time to take
place.
Cameron was visiting a steel works in the Welsh town of Port
Talbot, the focus of his government's efforts to make sure
Tata's sale of loss-making plants does not leave thousands
unemployed just before a referendum on EU membership.
India's Tata group announced plans to quit its entire
British steel operation last month, leaving the government
battling to save an industry that has been hurt by cheap Chinese
imports, soaring costs and weak demand.
Cameron's spokeswoman said the prime minister wanted to see
for himself what the situation was at Port Talbot and toured the
site to see the control room of the blast furnace and the
finishing lines.
"He then ... had a roundtable discussion with senior
management from Tata and the (trade) unions. That was largely
focused on the action the government has taken to support the
steel sector," the spokeswoman told reporters.
"The prime minister underlined our commitment to working
with Tata to support the future of steel-making in Port Talbot,
emphasised the need for the Tata sales process to cover the
whole business, (and) for there to be sufficient time for that
process to run."
Tata said last week it was "committed to seeking all
credible options in an urgent manner".
The government has said it is willing to take a 25 percent
equity stake in any rescue of Tata Steel's operations and that
at least two potential buyers have shown interest.
The government says its efforts to save the business is not
linked to the EU referendum on June 23, but those campaigning to
leave the bloc have seized on the crisis.
They have accused the EU of not doing enough to stop Chinese
imports and have blamed the bloc's rules on state aid for
preventing government intervention.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)