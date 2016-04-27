UPDATE 1-No guarantee over future of UK steel industry, says Cameron

(Adds comments by spokesman, context)
LONDON, April 27 Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Wednesday there was no guarantee that efforts to save
the British steel industry would be successful, trying to manage
expectations that the government can save thousands of jobs.
Cameron has said his government will do all it can to secure
a buyer for Tata Steel's businesses in Britain, keen to make
sure the Indian company's sale of its plants does not leave
thousands unemployed just before June's referendum on EU
membership.
But speaking in parliament, he underlined the precarious
situation of the industry, which has been hurt by cheap Chinese
imports, soaring costs and weak demand.
"There is no guarantee of success," Cameron said.
"While I want to do everything we can to secure the future
... we're coping with a massive oversupply, a collapse in
prices."
Asked whether the government was preparing the ground for
bad news over the possible sale of the plants, Cameron's
spokesman said the prime minister was trying to be realistic.
"We're trying to be realistic with people that this is a
difficult process ... but we're doing everything we can," the
spokesman told reporters.
On Tuesday, Cameron visited a Tata steel works in the Welsh
town of Port Talbot and told the management that any sale of its
remaining British assets would have to cover the whole of its
business and be given sufficient time to take place.
The government has said it is willing to take a 25 percent
equity stake in any rescue of Tata Steel's operations and that
at least two potential buyers have shown interest.
It has also offered help in lowering the cost of energy for
steel works and with workers' pensions to try to save the
industry but says its efforts are not linked to the EU
referendum on June 23.
Those campaigning to leave the bloc have seized on the
crisis, accusing the EU of not doing enough to stop Chinese
imports and have blamed the bloc's rules on state aid for
preventing government intervention.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Stephen Addison)