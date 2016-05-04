UK's Cameron says British exit from EU would hurt steel industry

LONDON May 4 Britain's steel industry would
face severe challenges if the country was not a member of the
European Union, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday
ahead of a June 23 referendum on whether to stay in the bloc.
"I don't think it would be a good future for steel," Cameron
told lawmakers when asked whether EU membership had prevented
Britain from protecting the industry, which has been hit by
competition from cheap Chinese imports and high production
costs.
He said a lot of British-made steel was sold within the EU's
single market, and that if Britain was outside that market it
may be subject to tariffs.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)