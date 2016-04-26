Britain's Cameron visits Welsh steel plant to discuss its future

LONDON, April 26 British Prime Minister David Cameron will visit the steel plant in the Welsh town of Port Talbot on Tuesday to discuss the future of its operations, his spokeswoman said.

"The prime minister ... will shortly be arriving in Wales where he will visit the Port Talbot steel works and will have meetings with the management, staff and the unions there," she told reporters.

"It is an opportunity for the prime minister to hear first-hand their views and discuss the way forward."

The British government is searching for a way to save Port Talbot, the country's largest steel works, after owner, India's Tata Steel, put all its operations up for sale. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)