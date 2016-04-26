Britain's Cameron visits Welsh steel plant to discuss its future

LONDON, April 26 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will visit the steel plant in the Welsh town of Port
Talbot on Tuesday to discuss the future of its operations, his
spokeswoman said.
"The prime minister ... will shortly be arriving in Wales
where he will visit the Port Talbot steel works and will have
meetings with the management, staff and the unions there," she
told reporters.
"It is an opportunity for the prime minister to hear
first-hand their views and discuss the way forward."
The British government is searching for a way to save Port
Talbot, the country's largest steel works, after owner, India's
Tata Steel, put all its operations up for sale.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)