Pension problem at Welsh steel plant can be solved - Tata UK CEO

LONDON, April 28 There are solutions to the high pension fund liability at the steel plant at Port Talbot in Wales that would not involve public money, Bimlendra Jha, the chief executive of Tata Steel UK, said on Thursday.

The government has said it is working with the pension scheme trustees of Tata Steel to reduce the impact on any purchaser, including whether it could separate the scheme from the business.

Jha said without action to solve Port Talbot's pension fund liability, there would be no buyer for the steel plant. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)