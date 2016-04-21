UPDATE 3-UK ready to take stake in Tata's steel plants in rescue deal

(Adds Labour reaction)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, April 21 Britain could part-nationalise
Tata's UK steel plants by taking a 25 percent equity
stake, as part of a support package worth hundreds of millions
of pounds designed to attract a buyer and save at least 10,000
jobs.
The Conservative government, which privatised the steel and
other industries under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher,
is seen as being anxious to avoid an imminent closure of
Britain's biggest steel works just before a referendum on
European Union membership in case of a protest vote.
India's Tata group announced plans to quit its entire
British steel operation last month, leaving the government
battling to save a once mighty industry that has been hammered
by cheap Chinese imports, soaring costs and weak demand.
The government said exactly what support it provided would
depend on the purchaser, but that it would be on commercial
terms and was most likely to be debt financing. Taking an equity
stake was also an option, it said.
"If we were to take an equity stake it would be a minority
one with the aim of supporting the purchaser in delivering long
term future for the business. We are certainly not seeking to be
controlling the company," Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokeswoman said.
The Business Ministry said in a statement the government
could take a stake of up to 25 percent in the assets.
HEIRS TO THATCHER
Both Cameron and Business Secretary Sajid Javid have pitched
themselves as heirs to Thatcher, who during her time in office
in 1979-1990 privatised British Steel, acquired in 2007 by Tata,
and sold off government stakes in other national champions.
But Cameron, under pressure from trade unions and the
opposition Labour Party, fears the prospect of more than 10,000
jobs being lost in the run-up to a June 23 EU referendum.
Eurosceptics have seized on the crisis, saying the EU has
not done enough to stop Chinese imports and blaming the bloc's
rules on state aid for preventing government intervention.
Labour welcomed the government's announcement as "a step
forward" but said more needed to be done.
"This alone will not be enough to save the steel industry.
The government must ensure Tata allow enough time for a suitable
buyer to be found and they must reassure the customer base and
supply chain," said Labour's business spokeswoman Angela Eagle.
"Crucially, they need to address the underlying challenges
facing the industry; energy costs, business rates, procurement,
and most of all, the illegal dumping of Chinese steel."
The government also said it was working with the pension
scheme trustees of Tata Steel and British Steel to reduce the
impact on any purchaser, including whether it could separate the
scheme from the business.
Greybull Capital, which earlier this month bought Tata's
Long Products Europe division in Scunthorpe, northern England,
has been reported to be considering making a bid for Tata's
speciality steels arm.
Sanjeev Gupta, the boss of metals trader Liberty House
Group, has also expressed an interest in Tata's UK assets, while
senior staff at Tata's loss-making Port Talbot site in Wales,
Britain's biggest steel works, are seeking to launch a
management buyout plan.
(Additional reporting by Costas Pitas and William Schomberg,
editing by Stephen Addison and Elaine Hardcastle)