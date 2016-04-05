Liberty's Gupta says not yet engaged with Tata UK stakeholders

LONDON, April 5 Liberty House Group boss Sanjeev Gupta said on Tuesday a deal could be done to buy Tata Steel's British operations without mass redundancies but that he had not yet opened talks with the sellers.

Prime Minister David Cameron's government has said it is working to broker a deal with potential buyers after India's Tata Steel put its loss-making British plant up for sale last week, threatening thousands of jobs.

Gupta is due to meet Britain's business secretary later on Tuesday to discuss the sale. He said Tata's Port Talbot plant could be restructured to make it more profitable and said staff could be retrained rather than fired. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)