BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
LONDON, April 5 Liberty House Group boss Sanjeev Gupta said on Tuesday a deal could be done to buy Tata Steel's British operations without mass redundancies but that he had not yet opened talks with the sellers.
Prime Minister David Cameron's government has said it is working to broker a deal with potential buyers after India's Tata Steel put its loss-making British plant up for sale last week, threatening thousands of jobs.
Gupta is due to meet Britain's business secretary later on Tuesday to discuss the sale. He said Tata's Port Talbot plant could be restructured to make it more profitable and said staff could be retrained rather than fired. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.