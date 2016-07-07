Tata Steel to further delay decision over UK Port Talbot plant- BBC

LONDON, July 7 Tata Steel will announce the sale of some of its speciality businesses in Britain but further delay a decision on the future of its Port Talbot plant, which it put up for sale earlier this year, the BBC reported.

Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid is due in Mumbai on Thursday to meet Tata Chairman Cyrus Mistry and the BBC said that the Brexit vote had partly caused the delay in selling the Port Talbot facility in southern Wales.

"The delay will be nominally to do two things: one, to assess the impact of Brexit while they mull that over and secondly to see whether there is any result on what can be done about the pension fund," a BBC business correspondent told BBC radio.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)