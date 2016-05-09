Tata Steel takes 7 potential bids for UK assets to next stage of sale process

LONDON May 9 Tata Steel Europe said on Monday that seven expressions of interest for its British operations had been taken forward to the next stage of the sale process.

The company added that it was clarifying outstanding points with a number of other parties who had expressed interest in Tata Steel UK.

"We believe that the bids being taken forward offer future prospects of sustainability for the UK business as a whole," Koushik Chatterjee, a group executive director at Tata Steel Limited, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)