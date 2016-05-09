Tata Steel takes 7 potential bids for UK assets to next stage of sale process

LONDON May 9 Tata Steel Europe said on Monday
that seven expressions of interest for its British operations
had been taken forward to the next stage of the sale process.
The company added that it was clarifying outstanding points
with a number of other parties who had expressed interest in
Tata Steel UK.
"We believe that the bids being taken forward offer future
prospects of sustainability for the UK business as a whole,"
Koushik Chatterjee, a group executive director at Tata Steel
Limited, said in a statement.
