Britain says Tata deal with Greybull is "a step in right direction"

LONDON, April 11 British Business Secretary Sajid Javid said Greybull Capital's decision to buy Tata's Scunthorpe plant was a step in the right direction.

"Today's announcement is a step in the right direction for the long-term future of British steel manufacturing in Scunthorpe," Javid said in a statement.

"This agreement sends positive signals to any potential investor for the rest of Tata's UK business," he added.

