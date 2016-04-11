Britain says Tata deal with Greybull is "a step in right direction"

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
LONDON, April 11 British Business Secretary Sajid Javid said Greybull Capital's decision to buy Tata's Scunthorpe plant was a step in the right direction.
"Today's announcement is a step in the right direction for the long-term future of British steel manufacturing in Scunthorpe," Javid said in a statement.
"This agreement sends positive signals to any potential investor for the rest of Tata's UK business," he added.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.