UK's Cameron says encouraging offers for Tata Steel but no guarantees of success

NAGOYA, Japan May 25 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday there have been an encouraging number of serious offers for Tata Steel's assets in Britain but that there were no guarantees of a successful conclusion.

"We continue to work towards trying to get a good outcome for Tata in south Wales, the sales process is under way, there has been an encouraging number of serious offers coming through," Cameron told reporters while flying to Japan for a G7 meeting.

"We have just got to stick at it and do everything we can to try to bring this to a successful conclusion. As I have always said, there are no guarantees, we can't guarantee this is going to work but we are doing everything we can," he said.

In March, Tata announced it wanted to sell its UK steel operation, throwing the future of British steelmaking into question. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison)