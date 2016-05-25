UK's Cameron says encouraging offers for Tata Steel but no guarantees of success

NAGOYA, Japan May 25 British Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Wednesday there have been an encouraging
number of serious offers for Tata Steel's assets in
Britain but that there were no guarantees of a successful
conclusion.
"We continue to work towards trying to get a good outcome
for Tata in south Wales, the sales process is under way, there
has been an encouraging number of serious offers coming
through," Cameron told reporters while flying to Japan for a G7
meeting.
"We have just got to stick at it and do everything we can to
try to bring this to a successful conclusion. As I have always
said, there are no guarantees, we can't guarantee this is going
to work but we are doing everything we can," he said.
In March, Tata announced it wanted to sell its UK steel
operation, throwing the future of British steelmaking into
question.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
editing by Stephen Addison)