UPDATE 3-Tata in talks to sell UK steel plants to Swiss group Klesch

* Says the Long Products unit close to 'breaking even'
* Tata to focus resources on its strip products business
* Unions opposed to sale, say they were not consulted
(Adds comments from UK business secretary Vince Cable)
By Aman Shah and Maytaal Angel
MUMBAI/LONDON, Oct 15 India's Tata Steel Ltd
is in talks to sell loss-making European operations
including mills in northern England and Scotland to Geneva-based
Klesch Group, as it battles weak prices and tentative economic
recovery.
Tata, Europe's second-largest steel producer, said in a
statement it had agreed to negotiate with Klesch over its Long
Products division, which serves the construction and engineering
industries and employs 6,500 people in Britain and Europe.
Tata -- which came into the European steel market with the
acquisition of Corus in 2007, just before the financial crisis
-- employs 30,500 people in Europe, including 17,500 in Britain.
Its exit from some of its largest operations in Britain
would be another blow to the country's bruised industrial
heartland, even as the UK government seeks to diversify the
economy away from financial services.
Karl Koehler, chief executive of Tata Steel's European
operations, said the group would now focus on strip products, a
higher-margin category of steel which is used in cars,
construction components, white goods and packaging.
"Tata Steel has a strategy of differentiating itself,"
Koehler said.
"This is best done by sharpening the focus on the biggest
part of our European business, in order to build a sustainable,
robust, viable business with improved products and first class
manufacturing expertise, therefore achieving a better
competitive base," he said.
Koehler declined to give a value for the potential sale or
to disclose losses by the division. But he said the operations
being put up for sale were close to breaking even.
Tata, one of the world's largest steel companies, has an
annual crude steel capacity of 29 million tonnes a year. In
total, Koehler said the European long products division, which
was restructured in 2011 and again last year, produces around
3.2 million tonnes of steel a year.
UK business secretary Vince Cable, pointing to the "harsh
reality of trading conditions in parts of the steel industry",
said the government would continue to work closely with Tata and
seek to meet Klesch to better understand their plans.
OVER THE WORST?
U.S. entrepreneur Gary Klesch, chairman of The Klesch Group,
said he saw a growing market for "the first class products made
by this business and we intend to capitalise on this demand".
Klesch has a record of swooping in on ailing businesses and
is credited with bringing distressed debt investing -- or
"vulture capitalism", as it is described by critics -- across
the Atlantic. His global commodities business has three units
involved in chemicals, metals and oil production and trading.
In July, he agreed to buy the Milford Haven oil refinery in
Wales, safeguarding around 450 jobs.
If a final deal is struck with Tata, Klesch will acquire its
UK-based assets including Scunthorpe Steelworks, mills in
Teesside, Dalzell and Clydenbridge in Scotland, as well as
operations in France and Germany.
Tata has been forced to slash costs and jobs since its $13
billion acquisition of Corus, formerly British Steel. Its long
products unit makes wire rods, plates and semi-finished steel
for markets including construction, shipbuilding, rail and
engineering.
Producing steel profitably in Britain has become
increasingly difficult given shrinking demand, plus higher
energy, labour and logistics costs compared even with mainland
Europe -- itself struggling to compete with Asia and the United
States.
Koehler said on Wednesday that Europe's steel industry was
"through the worst".
The World Steel Association earlier this month forecast
steel demand growth of 4 percent for the European Union in 2014.
Demand, however, remains well below its pre-financial crisis
peak and EU steel prices ST-CRUEU-IDX are near recent
4-year-lows thanks to over-capacity and surging Chinese exports.
Unions criticised Tata's planned sale, a move they said
threatened Tata's future in Europe.
"The fact that Tata Steel wants to abandon half of its
European operations and pull out of an entire strategic market
does not bode well for the future and ends Tata Steel's vision
to be a global steel player," the National Trade Union Steel
Co-ordinating Committee said in a statement.
The committee said Tata Steel Chairman Cyrus Mistry had
agreed to meet workers.
Tata undertook a major restructuring of its long products
unit in 2011, with the loss at the time of about 1,500 jobs in
Britain. Last year, it announced plans to cut another 500 jobs
at the division.
