Tata Steel in talks for possible JV for its UK business

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 Tata Steel Ltd said on Friday it was in talks with potential strategic partners in the steel industry, including Thyssenkrupp AG, to explore a potential joint venture for its UK business.
However, the company said the talks were currently at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of a transaction as the outcome depends on consultation and negotiations with various stakeholders.
Tata Steel also said it would begin separate processes for the sale of its South Yorkshire specialty steels business and the Hartlepool pipe mills, excluding the 20-inch tube mill, in the UK. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.