Tata Steel Europe boss says Europe industry 'through the worst'

Oct 15 Europe's steel industry is "through the
worst", Tata Steel Europe Chief Executive Karl Koehler said on
Wednesday, after announcing the company's planned sale of its
European long products division.
"I believe that we are through the worst here in Europe," he
said on a call with reporters.
"The demand expectation is that the apparent steel use in
Europe will grow 3 to 4 percent, so yes, demand is growing. In
our case, the turn has been taken and the signs going forward is
that this picks up."
He added the Tata Steel operations being put up for sale
were "close" to breaking even.
Earlier, Europe's number two steel producer said it was in
talks to sell European operations including mills in northern
England and Scotland to Geneva-based Klesch Group.
The World Steel Association earlier this month forecast
growth of 4 percent for the European Union in 2014.
