Tata Steel says to continue talks to sell Europe long-products unit

MUMBAI Aug 12 India's Tata Steel Ltd
is continuing discussions to sell its loss-making long-products
business in Europe, the company said on Wednesday, after talks
with Swiss-based Klesch Group failed.
"I think it will be fair to say that we will require 4-5
months to at least understand the strategic options," said
Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial
Officer of Tata Steel.
Tata Steel, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, said last
week it had spun off the long-products unit, which makes items
such as plates, sections and wire rods, into a standalone
business to better pursue strategic options after talks with
Klesch failed.
The company has been forced to cut costs and jobs following
its ill-timed entry into Europe, where steel demand has
languished after the financial crisis and clients have turned to
cheaper imports.
On Tuesday, Tata Steel warned against "significant
uncertainty" in Europe.
The company's long-products operation employs 6,500 people,
mostly in Scunthorpe in the English midlands, and makes products
for use in construction, railways, shipbuilding and engineering.
