UPDATE 1-Tata, Thyssen in talks on Europe steel joint venture -report

* Options include forming European steel JV -report
* Tata says involved in strategy talks from time to time
* Issue not arisen - Thyssenkrupp supervisory board member
(Adds comments from Thyssenkrupp works council chief, Tata
Steel, Thyssenkrupp letter to staff)
FRANKFURT, April 13 India's Tata Steel
and Germany's Thyssenkrupp are in talks about a joint
venture among the options being considered for their European
steel operations, Germany's Rheinische Post said on Wednesday.
Under the model being discussed, Tata and Thyssenkrupp would
each own shares in the venture proportional to the value of the
businesses they were contributing, the newspaper said.
Expectations of long-awaited consolidation in Europe's
battered steel industry rose after Tata Steel said two weeks ago
that it plans to sell its loss-making British business.
Media reports focused on a merger of Tata's Dutch operation
with Thyssenkrupp's European business and a person aware of the
talks told Reuters that the two had been discussing combining
their European steel operations.
Tata was also very interested in Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian
CSA steel plant, Rheinische Post added.
Thyssenkrupp declined to comment on the latest report, while
Tata Steel reiterated a recent statement.
"The company is from time to time involved in discussions on
strategic perspectives for particular business activities. Such
discussions are ongoing management tasks and we do not comment
on speculation about such discussions," it said.
Thyssenkrupp's works council chief Wilhelm Segerath told
Reuters that a potential merger had not been discussed by the
supervisory board, of which he is a member.
"There's nothing to it. There can't be merger plans without
us," he said.
Thyssenkrupp said in a letter to staff last week there was
no reason to comment on reports of a deal, although
consolidation "would be a step forward".
Rheinische Post said on Wednesday that an agreement between
Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp was not imminent, and that other
options besides a joint venture were being discussed.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Georgina Prodhan and Tom
Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Alexander Smith)