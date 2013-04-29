Tata invests in technology, R&D at Tel Aviv University

TEL AVIV, April 29 Tata Industries will invest
$5 million in a new Tel Aviv University (TAU) technology fund,
saying it saw the university as its Israeli research and
development centre.
Tata, part of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, will be the
lead investor in a planned $20 million fund at TAU's technology
transfer company Ramot aimed at commercialising their research.
"For Tata, we ... see innovation and R&D as an area of focus
and a source of competitive advantage going forward," Rameshwar
Jamwal, executive director at Tata Industries, told reporters on
Monday.
Jamwal said it was Tata's first major investment in Israel
and that it would likely invest further.
"This is our attempt to scout Israeli technology more
deeply," he said. "This allows us over a period of time to show
our commitment to Israel but we are interested in doing more."
Tata will work with TAU's scientists to help steer them
towards applying commercial uses for their research.
"It's someone to test your ideas and say what's a mistake,"
said Shlomo Nimrodi, Ramot's chief executive. "Tata knows the
market better."
He noted that TAU invests $150 million a year in R&D. Among
Ramot's big successes is flash memory, which was licensed by an
Israeli company before it was sold to Sandisk, which
still pays millions of dollars of royalties to the university.
Nimrodi said the new fund will invest in healthcare,
pharmaceuticals, cleantech, food security, the environment,
engineering and software.
He noted that in some cases, Tata will get the right of
first opportunity in a particular research project.
Many large global companies have R&D facilities in Israel,
including Intel, Microsoft, IBM, Google, HP and Yahoo.