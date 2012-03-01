UPDATE 2-India's Tata Comm mulls bid for C&W Worldwide

* Tata Comm says evaluating a possible cash offer for C&W
Worldwide
* C&W Worldwide valued at around $1.2 billion
* Tata says considerations at very preliminary stage
* C&W Worldwide jumps more than 25 percent in early trade
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, March 1 Tata Communications Ltd
on Thursday said it is evaluating a potential bid for
Cable & Wireless Worldwide Plc, in what could be the
biggest British acquisition by an Indian firm since sister
company Tata Motors bought Jaguar Land Rover.
Tata Communications' considerations were "at a very
preliminary stage", the company said in a regulatory filing,
adding it would have to decide on an offer for the firm, which
has a market capitalisation of around $1.2 billion, by March 29.
The Indian company, part of the tea-to-technology Tata Group
conglomerate, would be vying with Britain's Vodafone Group Plc
, which said in February it was considering a bid for C&W
Worldwide.
Shares in C&W Worldwide rose more than 25 percent in early
London trade on hopes of a bidding battle. Tata Communications
shares were up 1.6 percent in Mumbai trading by 0818 GMT, having
risen as much as 5 percent earlier.
Standard Chartered Plc is the financial adviser to
Tata Communications, the company said in the filing, adding it
was considering an all-cash offer for C&W Worldwide.
A spokesman from C&W Worldwide said the company
had not received an approach from Tata Communications.
C&W Worldwide, which has issued a string of profit
warnings since its demerger from Cable & Wireless Communications
in March 2010, has fixed lines that are used by mobile
operators to provide links to mobile transmitters and switching
offices.
It also provides voice, data and hosting services to major
British companies such as Next, Tesco and
United Utilities, and retains an international cable
network connecting more than 150 countries.
POOR FINANCIALS
Tata Communications owns undersea cable assets and provides
telecoms and Internet services to companies across countries.
The potential acquisition would provide it with a larger
footprint in voice and data carrier businesses as well as in the
undersea cable network.
But Tata Communications' poor financials -- it has posted
losses in the past two fiscal years to March 2011 and also in
the first nine months of the current fiscal year -- and the
Indian government's substantial stake could restrict it from
bidding aggressively.
Tata Communications, which also has a New York listing
, is a former Indian state monopoly in which Tata Group
took a 50 percent stake in 2002. The Indian government still
owns 26 percent of the firm and has nominee directors on the
company's board.
C&W Worldwide has stumbled from one crisis to another since
it split from the Caribbean-focused international half of the
former Cable & Wireless. It announced writedowns of 624 million
pounds ($997 million) in November.
Tata Motors, also part of the sprawling Tata
Group, paid $2.3 billion for luxury British carmaker Jaguar Land
Rover in 2008.