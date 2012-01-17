版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 17日 星期二 20:50 BJT

India's Tata Consultancy sees stable pricing in 2012

Mumbai Jan 17 Tata Consultancy Services , India's largest software services exporter, expects billing prices for contracts to remain stable in 2012, CEO N. Chandrasekaran said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, meeting market estimates, as it won new outsourcing orders and a weaker rupee boosted margins.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐