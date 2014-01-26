Tata Motors says managing director Karl Slym dies after fall

MUMBAI Jan 26 India's Tata Motors said on Sunday that Managing Director Karl Slym had died in Bangkok after a fall.

Slym, 51, was in the Thai capital for a Tata Motors Thailand board meeting, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. A post-mortem report was due on Monday, she said, but gave no further details.

"The company shares in the grief of Karl Slym's wife and family at their irreparable loss," the company said in a statement. Slym had worked for Tata since October 2012.