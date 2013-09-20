Tata Motors plans to raise prices by up to 1.5 pct

MUMBAI, Sept 20 Tata Motors Ltd,
India's largest automaker by revenue, is looking to raise prices
by 1 percent-1.5 percent across its range of commercial and
passenger vehicles, following similar moves by rival carmakers.
The price increase comes on the back of higher input costs,
a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
On Thursday, Hyundai Motor's India unit said it
would raise prices by 4,000 rupees to 20,000 rupees ($320) for
most of its vehicles, citing a weaker rupee and inflation.
General Motors and Toyota Motor Corp have also
raised prices in the country.
Rising fuel prices and interest rates in a slowing economy
have hurt the Indian automobile market, and vehicle sales are
expected to fall in the current fiscal year ending March 2014.