版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 18:25 BJT

TABLE-India's Tata Motors Sept vehicle sales down 4 pct

Oct 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in September:

Sept 2012 Sept 2011 Pct change

Total sales 75,773 -- -4

Domestic sales 70,332 72,566 -3

Passenger vehicles 21,652 26,319 -18

Nano 5,491 2,936 87

Exports 5,441 6,217 -12

NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐