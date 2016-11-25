India's Tata Steel removes Cyrus Mistry as chairman

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 25 India's Tata Steel has removed former head of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry as chairman of its board in a board meeting held in Mumbai on Friday, the company said in a statement.
The board has also decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Mistry and independent director Nusli Wadia as directors on the board of the company.
O P Bhatt, independent director on the board of Tata Steel and former head of State Bank of India, has been elected as chairman of the board until the outcome of the EGM, the statement said.
The EGM will be held on Dec. 21. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.