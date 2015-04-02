UPDATE 1-Tate & Lyle to finalise plan for Splenda this month

(Adds background, details on debt, new sugar)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 2 Tate & Lyle Plc is
nearing a decision on how best to maximise returns from its
struggling Splenda sucralose business and will communicate the
result in coming weeks, the company said on Thursday.
Tate's sucralose problems surfaced in February 2014, when
the company discussed a dramatic drop in prices of the
artificial sweetener it sells to food and drink makers, due to
intense competition from cheaper Chinese rivals.
The British food ingredients group, which also sells corn
syrup and industrial starches, did not elaborate on the options
for maximising value for Splenda, but in December, Reuters
reported that U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson,
the brand's owner, was exploring its sale.
Tate & Lyle, whose shares were up 1.5 percent at 617 pence
by 0715 GMT, said it expected the board to finalise a path this
month and for it to be communicated in coming weeks.
The company also stood by its lowered full-year outlook,
reflecting a performance that has been hurt by lower selling
prices for its sucralose and production disruptions caused by
last year's harsh winter in the United States.
It said group adjusted profit before tax for the year ended
March 31 would be "modestly below" the 230 million to 245
million pound range it had forecast in September, a message it
had given in February.
That was its third profit warning in a year.
Tate also said a new low-calorie sugar it launched in
February was being met with "encouraging early interest and
engagement" from customers, but noted that the product, called
Dolcia Prima Allulose, would not have any material effect on
group performance in the next financial year.
It also said it expected to report net debt as of March 31
of around 500 million pounds, up from 466 million in December,
due to investments related to rebuilding inventories and the
strengthening of the dollar.
(Editing by David Holmes)