UPDATE 1-Britain's Tate & Lyle shakes off poor U.S. weather

LONDON, July 24 British sweetener maker Tate & Lyle said an unusually cold spring in the United States had hit first-quarter volumes but did not prompt it to alter full-year profit forecasts.

Tate & Lyle, whose brands include zero-calorie sweeteners Splenda and Tasteva, said on Wednesday that the expected cold start to the U.S. summer resulted in lower volumes within the beverage sector, which mainly affected bulk ingredients.

Its speciality food ingredients business saw volumes and sales rise faster than the wider market thanks to growth in Europe and emerging markets, which made up for a softer performance in the U.S., it said. Overall, adjusted operating profit was in line with its expectations.

"Our outlook for the year remains unchanged and we continue to expect to deliver another year of profitable growth," the company said.

Analysts, who expect Tate to post full-year profit of between 323-365 million pounds according to Thomson Reuters data, said the company's comments were reassuring for investors concerned by recent comments from competitors.

Shares in U.S.-based starches and sweeteners maker Ingredion fell 10 percent last week after it issued a profit warning because of poor economic conditions in Brazil and Argentina as well as a slower volume recovery in North America.

"We believe investors will be encouraged to see Tate taking a softer U.S. market in its stride," Jefferies analysts said.

Tate & Lyle has shifted its focus in recent years, developing the more profitable speciality food ingredients business, including sweeteners and starches, which accounted for almost 30 percent of sales last year, away from its bulk ingredients operations.

Shares in Tate were up 1.3 percent at 0734 GMT valuing the company at 3.8 billion pounds ($5.8 billion).