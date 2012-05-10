HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
May 10 FedEx Corp said Thursday it will buy privately held French package delivery company TATEX to expand its express delivery network in Europe.
TATEX, with a central hub near Paris, employs more than 1,000 people and carries 19 million packages a year. Its annual revenue is about 150 million euros ($194 million).
FedEx, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, has said it plans to grow organically and through small "tuck-in" purchases in Europe, where it expects a mild recession.
No. 1 package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc is in the midst of its largest takeover in its nearly 105-year history with the purchase of Dutch peer TNT Express NV for about $6.8 billion.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.