公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日

FedEx to buy France's TATEX to expand in Europe

May 10 FedEx Corp said Thursday it will buy privately held French package delivery company TATEX to expand its express delivery network in Europe.

TATEX, with a central hub near Paris, employs more than 1,000 people and carries 19 million packages a year. Its annual revenue is about 150 million euros ($194 million).

FedEx, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, has said it plans to grow organically and through small "tuck-in" purchases in Europe, where it expects a mild recession.

No. 1 package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc is in the midst of its largest takeover in its nearly 105-year history with the purchase of Dutch peer TNT Express NV for about $6.8 billion.

