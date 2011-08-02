Paccar's DAF to gain stake in Czech Tatra

PRAGUE, Aug 2 DAF Trucks N.V., a unit of U.S.
truck maker Paccar Inc , will take a 19 percent stake in
privately held Czech truck maker Tatra as part of a deal on
broader cooperation, Tatra said on Tuesday.
The deal includes Tatra buying engines and cabins from DAF
for a new range of its vehicles, and combining dealership
networks for distributing the new trucks, the Czech company
added.
The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
Tatra's Chief Executive Ronald Adams said it would have
taken Tatra decades and required a "several million euro"
investment to build a similar network on its own.
