Paccar's DAF to gain stake in Czech Tatra

PRAGUE, Aug 2 DAF Trucks N.V., a unit of U.S. truck maker Paccar Inc , will take a 19 percent stake in privately held Czech truck maker Tatra as part of a deal on broader cooperation, Tatra said on Tuesday.

The deal includes Tatra buying engines and cabins from DAF for a new range of its vehicles, and combining dealership networks for distributing the new trucks, the Czech company added.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Tatra's Chief Executive Ronald Adams said it would have taken Tatra decades and required a "several million euro" investment to build a similar network on its own. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Will Waterman)