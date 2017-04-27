Australia's Tatts says KKR-backed takeover offer inferior to Tabcorp bid

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
SYDNEY, April 28 Australian lottery operator Tatts Group on Friday said a A$6.15 billion cash takeover offer from a consortium backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co was not superior to a cash-and-scrip bid from Tabcorp Holdings.
"In these circumstances, Tatts is unable to provide due diligence or engage with the Pacific Consortium," the company said in a statement.
The Tabcorp bid valued Tatts at A$4.249 at the close of trade on Thursday, compared with the A$4.21 price of the offer from Pacific Consortium.
Pacific Consortium also includes Macquarie Group Ltd , Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and First State Superannuation Scheme. Tatts in December rejected an initial proposal from the group.
Tatts and Tabcorp in October said their agreed merger would offer A$130 million a year in synergies. (Reporting by Jamie Freed)
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F