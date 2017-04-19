Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees

April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings
Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's
shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
The move comes six months after Land and Buildings asked the
shopping centers owner to explore strategic options, including a
sale or a spin-off of certain assets.
Land and Buildings said it was seeking to replace two
directors, Chief Executive Robert Taubman and Lead Director
Myron Ullman, who "have failed to represent the best interests
of shareholders."
Last month, Land and Buildings nominated its founder and
CEO, Jonathan Litt, and Charles Elson, director of the John L.
Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of
Delaware, to the board of Taubman.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)