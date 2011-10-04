UPDATE 1-Taubman Centers snaps up two U.S. properties

* Buys Nashville mall, California upscale shopping center
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 4 Upscale mall owner Taubman Centers Inc
(TCO.N) will make its first acquisition in eight years when it
buys the Mall at Green Hills in Nashville and The Gardens of El
Paseo/El Paseo Village in Palm Desert, California, for $560
million.
Although Taubman bought both properties from privately held
Davis Street Properties of Evanston, Illinois, it is The Mall
at Green Hills -- an 887,000 square-foot mall anchored by
Nordstrom and Macy's -- that comprised the bulk of the deal.
Other tenants include women's apparel store Tory Burch andBrooks Brothers.
The Gardens of El Paseo and its adjacent El Paseo Village
is a 236,000 square-foot, open-air upscale shopping center
anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue SKS.N. Other tenants include
Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Louis Vuitton
(LVMH.PA).
As the U.S. economy has struggled, the divide between
"class A" malls, which generate sales of more than $350 to $449
per square foot, and the rest has widened, mirroring the
contrast between luxury retail and other retailers. Even
non-luxury retailers have stepped up their demand to be in
malls that generate high shopper traffic. That has made a sale
a rare event.
"Because these assets sell so infrequently, I think when
Taubman is able to do an acquisition that doesn't dilute the
portfolio quality, it's a good thing for the company," said
Adelante Capital Management portfolio manager Jeung Hyun.
Taubman's shares rose 2.4 percent, or $1.17, to $49.44 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange and
outperformed the benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT Index .RMZ, which
was down 0.06 percent.
Taubman did not disclose the individual prices for each
property or what they were expected to generate. It also did
not disclose the cap rate, or the amount they paid in relation
to the operating cash flow the properties will generate.
Taubman said it expects the properties to generate sales of
more than $700 per square foot in 2012. The higher the sales a
mall generates, the more power a landlord has to raise rents,
making the asset more valuable to the owner.
Currently, tenants pay total costs of about 10 percent of
the sales to be in the two properties that Taubman is buying.
That is significantly less than the average 14.1 percent that
Taubman's specialty tenants at its 26 U.S. malls paid last
year. That could enable Taubman to push rents higher.
"As a result, we believe there is an opportunity to
substantially increase their net operating income (NOI) over
time," Robert Taubman, chairman and chief executive, said in a
statement.
"For a company like Taubman especially it's difficult to do
an acquisition that doesn't dilute the quality of the
portfolio. It just depends what the cap rate is," Hyun said.
Earlier this year, General Growth in a joint venture with
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, bought Plaza Fondulac,
another "class A" mall, in St. Louis, at a cap rate of about
5.3 percent, according to two sources familiar with the deal.
Davis Street Properties was the seller in that deal too,
which was sold after competitive bidding. However, Davis did
not market the two properties it sold to Taubman.
"We did not intend to sell these assets. We were approached
by Taubman," said Robert Perlmutter, Davis Street managing
partner. "One of the things that interested us was not only the
economics of the purchase price but the ability to have units
in Taubman and have the tax efficiency and be able to invest in
their portfolio going forward."
Neither Taubman nor Perlmutter would confirm the cap rate
for the Plaza Fondulac.
Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close by
the end of the year, Taubman will assume $206 million of
mortgage debt for both properties. The Taubman Realty Group
Limited Partnership, a unit of Taubman, will issue up to $80
million in operating units, that are convertible into Taubman
shares.
Taubman also will pay $274 million in deferred payments,
which will carry interest of 3.125 percent and will be due in
full about 60 days after closing. If the deal closes in 2012,
80 percent of the notes balance will be due about 60 days after
closing, with he remaining balance will be due in February
2013.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas, editing by Maureen Bavdek)