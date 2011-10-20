UPDATE 2-Strong sales help boost Taubman's third quarter

* Tenant sales up 11.7 percent

* Q3 FFO 63 cents, meets Wall Street view

* Company raises forecast (Adds analyst quote, research note, detail, byline)

By Ilaina Jonas

Oct 20 Taubman Centers Inc (TCO.N) said quarterly earnings rose as sales at its luxury malls grew nearly 12 percent, underscoring the spending power of richer Americans, and the company raised its forecast for the year.

Sales at stores renting from Taubman rose 11.7 percent to $615 per square foot on a trailing 12-month basis in the third quarter, the owner of 26 high-end malls said on Thursday.

Taubman is the first of the major mall companies to report quarterly results. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company has luxury properties such as The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey and Beverly Center in Los Angeles in its portfolio.

"This suggests the mall companies as a whole will do well. The ones that have high end sales will do better," Adelante Capital Management portfolio manager Jeung Hyun said.

It also may bode well for the ever-important fourth-quarter holiday season, he added.

Taubman's third-quarter funds from operations rose to $37.8 million, or 63 cents per share, from $33.2 million or 59 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter and met the average of forecasts by analysts.

FFO strips out the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings, as well as property sales, which skew operating results.

Net operating income, a well-watched quarterly indicator of how a property is run, rose 8.6 percent.

Leased space at Taubman's centers grew to 91.4 percent at the end of September up from 90.9 percent at the end of June. Rent rose 3.8 percent to $45.28 per square foot from $43.64 a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year FFO forecast to a range of $2.95 to $3.00 per share from $2.88 to $2.98 per share. Analysts had expected $2.73 on average.

Before the company released its forecast, Deutsche Bank cut its target price on a number of real estate investment trusts, including Taubman, down to $55 per share from $65 per share. The analysts cited a softness in the U.S. economy that could translate into lethargic rent growth.

Shares of Taubman closed at $53.71, down 0.7 percent, ahead of the earnings announcement. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tim Dobbyn)