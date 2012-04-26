UPDATE 1-Taubman Centers 1st-qtr earnings rise, beat Street

NEW YORK, April 26 Taubman Centers Inc
raised its full-year forecast on Thursday and posted
first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations as
rent and occupancy at its luxury malls rose and sales grew 13.3
percent.
Taubman said first-quarter funds from operations were $44.8
million, or 75 cents a share, compared with $39.2 million, or 69
cents per share, a year ago. The prior year's results excluded
the properties The Pier Shops and Regency Square, which it
handed over to special servicers.
Analysts, on average, had expected 69 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Funds from operations (FFO) is a real estate investment
trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses
from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on
earnings.
Sales at its luxury properties, which include The Mall at
Short Hills in New Jersey and Beverly Center in Los Angeles,
rose to $659 per square foot compared with $581 a year ago.
For properties the company has owned at least a year,
occupancy rose to 92 percent from 90.5 percent a year earlier.
Average rent per square foot rose to $46.14 from $45.20. Net
operating income, an indicator of how well the properties are
managed, was up 9.3 percent, excluding income from lease
cancellations.
The company, based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, raised its
forecast for 2012 to FFO in the range of $3.18 per share to
$3.25 per share from its earlier forecast of $3.14 to $3.24 per
share. Analysts, on average, estimate $3.20 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Taubman shares closed at $77.56, up 8 cents, on the New York
Stock Exchange.