UPDATE 1-TauRx Alzheimer's drug fails in large study; some benefit seen

CHICAGO, July 27 TauRx Pharmaceuticals'
experimental Alzheimer's drug LMTX failed to improve cognitive
and functional skills in patients with mild to moderate
Alzheimer's disease, a large, late-stage study showed.
But the drug did show a benefit in a small group of patients
who were not taking other standard Alzheimer's drugs, according
to the findings released on Wednesday at the Alzheimer's
Association International Conference in Toronto.
Claude Wischik, co-founder of Singapore-based TauRx and a
professor of geriatric psychiatry at Aberdeen University, said
the drug reduced the rate of decline in cognitive and functional
skills by 85 percent in that so-called "monotherapy" group.
While the overall study involved 891 elderly subjects, only
15 percent, or some 136 people, were not taking standard
Alzheimer's drugs.
"It's a small proportion that showed a benefit. That is why
they weren't able to achieve significance," said Dr. Laurie
Ryan, chief of the Dementia of Aging Branch at the National
Institute on Aging.
"It's intriguing, but it doesn't tell us a lot yet at this
point," Ryan said in a telephone interview.
Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's expert Dr. Ronald Petersen said the
study begs the question of why patients with mild or moderate
Alzheimer's were not receiving standard therapies.
The findings are the first from a large-scale trial of a
drug that targets the Alzheimer's-related protein tau, which
forms toxic tangles of nerve fibers associated with the fatal
disease. Current treatments help improve Alzheimer's symptoms,
but no drug has yet been shown to slow disease progression.
After several years of failed drug trials targeting
beta-amyloid, the Alzheimer's protein that forms sticky plaques
in the brain, several companies, including Eli Lilly,
Biogen and AbbVie, have begun targeting tau, a
protein linked with cell death.
Petersen said the TauRx findings do not mean that pursuing
tau therapies is ill-advised.
"The notion that tau is still a very viable target for
treatment in Alzheimer's disease remains live and well."
TauRx is currently studying LMTX in an 800-patient trial of
patients with mild Alzheimer's. Results are expected to be
presented later this year.
More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's, according to
the Alzheimer's Association.
