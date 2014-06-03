UPDATE 1-TAV in talks to build new terminal at Istanbul airport

(Adds quote, background)
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, June 3 TAV, a Turkish
airport builder and operator, said it was in talks with Turkey's
state airport authority to build a 100 million euro ($136
million) international terminal at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.
The terminal will boost capacity at the Turkish Airlines
hub, the third-busiest airport in Europe, by more
than 10 million passengers, TAV Chief Executive Sani Sener told
reporters late on Monday.
TAV already operates Ataturk, which handled 51 million
passengers in 2013, an increase of 14 percent from the year
before. TAV runs four other Turkish airports.
"We are seeking to raise Ataturk Airport's capacity to 65 or
70 million (passengers) until our contract is finished," Sener
after a presentation.
The proposed new terminal has become a focus after a
government plan to replace Ataturk by building a new airport has
been pushed back. The project to build one of the world's
largest airports at a cost of $30 billion has faced delays amid
concerns about financing and legal wrangling over its
environmental impact.
LAGUARDIA
TAV's contract to run the facilities at Ataturk expires in
2021, prompting the Istanbul-based company to seek investments
in other regions to keep growing.
Sener said TAV expected a decision in July or August on its
joint bid to rebuild and operate a terminal at New York's
LaGuardia Airport.
TAV said last year the consortium behind the bid included
TAV shareholder Aeroports de Paris, Goldman Sachs
and Tutor Perini Corp.
The state Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which
operates LaGuardia, began a tender process for companies
interested in redeveloping and operating the New York hub's main
Central Terminal, whose outdated design prevents modern
airplanes from using the terminal and causes delays.
The $3.6 billion project is expected to be completed by
2021.
Sener said TAV is looking at opportunities to operate 10 to
12 airports in southeast Asia and Africa, including overhauls of
some of them. TAV already operates airports in Saudi Arabia,
Tunisia, Macedonia, Georgia and Latvia.
($1 = 0.74 euro)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Jane
Baird)