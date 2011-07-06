S.Korea says Tavan Tolgoi bidding process unfair, unclear

SEOUL, July 6 South Korea said the bidding process for Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi coal project was "unclear and unfair" and its companies were excluded from the three short-listed groups to develop one of the world's biggest coking coal projects.

Mongolia had said it picked U.S. miner Peabody Energy , China's Shenhua and a Russian-Mongolia consortium out of six preferred bidders.

South Korea said Mongolian government had asked the preferred bidders in April to form one grand consortium for the project and bidders have since been in talks to meet the fresh request.

"While we were still in talks, Mongolian government unilaterally announced three shortlisted bidders without negotiations with the participants," Seoul's energy ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia picked a newly formed Russian-Mongolia consortium and excluded Korean and Japanese firms, it said.

"We are trying to nail down the exact composition of the Russia-Mongolian consortium...will tap the possibility of additional talks with the Mongolian government as this international bidding process has been unclear and unfair," the statement said.

The project is one of the key assets South Korea has been eyeing to boost natural resources self-sufficiency to feed its manufacturing-focused economy.

Members of the South Korean firms participated in the Russian-Korean-Japanese consortium include state-run Korea Resources, POSCO , utility firm KEPCO , trading firm LG International and Daewoo International .

The Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit in Mongolia's south Gobi region has estimated reserves of 6 billion tonnes of coal, including the world's largest untapped deposit of steelmaking coking coal.

The project, which may require an initial investment of more than $7 billion, will also generate billions of dollars in revenue for the companies involved and add tens of millions of tonnes of increasingly rare coking coal used by steel makers.

China, Japan and South Korea are snapping up iron ore and coking coal mines globally to diversify from heavyweight suppliers such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto . (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)