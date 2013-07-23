Most big U.S. tech groups slip European tax net

By Tom Bergin
LONDON, July 23 Most big U.S. technology
companies cut their tax bills by not declaring a tax residence
in their main European markets, preventing tax authorities in
those countries from even assessing their income, a Reuters
analysis of hundreds of corporate filings shows.
Last week the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) issued an action plan for tackling what it
calls corporate tax avoidance. This has become a major political
issue as citizens tire of paying higher taxes while companies
often pay effective tax rates that are a fraction of statutory
levels.
The OECD, which advises its mainly rich nation members on
economic and tax policy, said it needed to assess how far
companies in the digital economy use tactics like not creating a
tax residence - or permanent establishment (PE) - in countries
where they have major operations, to avoid paying tax where they
do most of their business.
Business lobby groups such as the Business and Industry
Advisory Committee, which focuses on the OECD, and Britain's CBI
have questioned how far companies use such techniques,
suggesting widely publicised avoidance by big names such as
Apple, Google or Amazon might be the exception. "It is unclear
how significant this issue is," the CBI said in an April
submission to the OECD.
The Reuters examination (see)
found that 37 of the top 50 U.S. tech companies don't have a
tax residence in their biggest European markets for their main
businesses.
There is no suggestion any of the techniques are illegal,
and those companies which responded to requests for comment said
they follow the tax rules in all countries where they operate.
Some, including Microsoft which sells software to customers
across Europe from Dublin, said their arrangements were driven
primarily by a desire to effectively serve customers, rather
than tax reasons.
Managers have an obligation to investors to use legal means
to reduce their tax bill, said Chas Roy-Chowdhury, Head of
Taxation at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
"Corporation tax is another cost to the business," he said.
The Reuters examination found that only a quarter of the top
tech firms report income in the countries where most of it is
earned. The rest declare a permanent establishment in smaller
markets that offer lower tax, such as Ireland, Switzerland and
the Netherlands. This ensures German, French and British tax
authorities cannot even assess their income, let alone tax it.
"People should find it surprising," said Philip Kermode,
Director of the European Union's Directorate-General for
Taxation and Customs Union of the finding.
Pascal Saint-Amans, director the OECD's Center for Tax
Policy, declined to prioritise the different measures the OECD
should take, saying it was important to address all the tax
avoidance tactics identified in last week's report. But he added
"PE issues are clearly important and this is why we have a
couple of actions dedicated to this."