Swiss banks summoned to hearing on U.S. tax evasion-paper

* Swiss hearing to take place on Monday and Tuesday
* Banks to face questions on rules used for U.S. clients
ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss banks accused of helping
Americans to dodge taxes have been summoned to a parliamentary
committee hearing this week at which they will be asked to
explain their actions, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported
on Sunday.
Credit Suisse , Julius Baer and Basler
Kantonalbank have all been called to answer questions,
the newspaper reported, citing documents from the Foreign
Affairs Committee of the lower house.
The hearing is set to take place on Monday and Tuesday, the
newspaper said.
Representatives from the banks will be asked to explain
which rules they used for their business with private U.S.
clients in America and Switzerland.
The United States has been pushing for Switzerland to supply
information on bank clients who may have evaded taxes.
Credit Suisse is the target of a formal U.S.
investigation. U.S. authorities are also looking into whether
smaller Swiss private banks and cantonal banks, including Basler
Kantonalbank and Julius Baer helped wealthy Americans dodge
taxes.
