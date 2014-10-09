版本:
Swiss unit of Deutsche Bank says participating in U.S. tax probe

ZURICH Oct 9 Deutsche Bank's Swiss unit is participating in a U.S. tax programme for banks that may have helped wealthy Americans evade taxes through hidden offshore accounts, a spokeswoman for the Swiss unit said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that we are taking part in the U.S. programme," the spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Deutsche Bank's Swiss unit had entered the U.S. self-reporting programme, citing people familiar with the matter.

About 100 Swiss banks signed up to work with U.S. authorities at the end of last year in a programme brokered by the Swiss government to help the banks make amends for aiding tax evasion. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Caroline Copley; editing by David Clarke)
