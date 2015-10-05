New global tax proposals target corporate tax dodging

* OECD says its plans spell end to "massive tax avoidance"
* Critics say they would not have averted past tax scandals
* Tech giants among many companies exploiting tax loopholes
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Oct 5 The body that advises industrial
nations on economic policy published proposals on Monday to
overhaul the way international companies are taxed in an effort
to tackle avoidance.
Tight government finances and media reports on the tax
structuring used by companies including Starbucks and Google
have spurred significant public anger in Europe and the United
States in recent years over tax avoidance.
The Group of 20 largest economies asked the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2012 to look at
changing outdated tax rules that allow multinational companies
such as Apple and Vodafone to pay almost no tax on their profits
in many jurisdictions.
The companies say they follow the current rules.
Unveiling its recommendations on Monday, the OECD said they
represented a fundamental shift, though critics said they did
not go far enough.
"The tax world will not be the same before and after this,"
Pascal Saint-Amans, head of tax policy at the OECD, told
reporters.
"We are moving into this new era where massive tax planning,
massive tax avoidance is over. It will be much more difficult,
much more costly and it (profit shifting) will become evasion
and no more avoidance," he added.
The OECD said a conservative estimate of the amount of
untaxed money moved by companies into tax havens was $100
billion to $240 billion annually, suggesting tens of billions of
dollars in lost tax revenue.
Tax advisers agreed that the measures - which had been
debated over the past year - could force many companies to
restructure their operations and rethink how they fund
themselves.
A spokesperson for the Confederation of British Industry
(CBI), the U.K.'s main business lobby group, said any changes
should be implemented at the same pace internationally to avoid
giving a competitive advantage to some companies.
However, some tax campaigners said the OECD could have gone
further and questioned whether countries would turn the
proposals into law.
"These proposals would not have prevented many of the major
tax avoidance scandals of the last few years, nor do they do
enough to help developing countries find a sustainable route out
of poverty," Pamela Chisanga, Country Director for Zambia at
charity ActionAid, said in a statement.
TECH TITANS
The rules that govern taxation of profits from international
commerce date back almost a century.
However, globalisation and technology that allows products
and services to be delivered in non-traditional ways have
created opportunities for companies to shift profits out of the
countries where the money is earned and into jurisdictions such
as Luxembourg, Ireland or Bermuda which do not tax them.
The technology giants are seen as the most adept at
exploiting loopholes, but drug makers, medical device groups,
banks, fast food groups and retailers all commonly use contrived
arrangements to cut their tax bills.
Most corporate tax avoidance hinges on transactions between
affiliated companies, which reduce the taxable profit in a
country where customers or production facilities are based and
boost profits in low tax jurisdictions where the company has
little real presence.
The OECD plans to target the main ways this is believed to
be done.
One way companies shift profits is to have an onshore
company borrow from offshore affiliates at high interest rates.
The OECD recommends tackling this by limiting tax deductions
to at most 30 percent of profits. Some countries such as Britain
have no limits. Any change could have a big impact on highly
leveraged businesses such as private equity.
The OECD also recommends changes to rules that allow
companies to make sales worth billions of dollars in a country
without establishing a tax residence there simply by having a
tax haven entity rubber-stamp sales contracts.
A Reuters investigation in 2013 found that 74 percent of the
50 biggest U.S. technology groups used such mechanisms to cut
their tax bills.
Tax authorities should also be able to challenge the pricing
of inter-group transactions - known as transfer pricing - which
allow profits to leak out of the countries where they are
earned, the OECD said.
For example, a company should not be allowed to position a
subsidiary in a tax haven which then generates large profits by
buying goods or services it sells to onshore affiliates at
marked-up prices. The OECD said in future this profit should be
shared among the units where the end user sales are made.
That could hit UK telecom group Vodafone, which made more
than 540 million euros tax-free last year at a Luxembourg unit
which buys handsets and sells them to group companies. The
company said it followed all international tax rules.
Governments can introduce some measures unilaterally but the
most important actions would require changing the terms of tax
treaties between countries.
To avoid such complexity, the OECD will continue to work on
a mechanism to allow automatic updating of swathes of the
thousands of tax treaties but it will take until the end of 2016
to devise this.
It is likely to take years before all the measures become
effective even if governments remain committed. But Saint-Amans
said companies including Starbucks and Amazon were already
unwinding arrangements to comply with the OECD proposals.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Gareth Jones)