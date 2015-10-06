Companies prepare to meet new global tax rules - survey

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 6 Big companies are planning to
overhaul their tax arrangements to comply with proposals for new
global tax rules even before they become legally enforceable,
according to a Thomson Reuters-Euromoney survey of 180 tax
professionals across 35 countries.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) was asked in 2012 by the Group of 20 nations with the
world's biggest economies to look into closing off the ways that
multi-national corporations can avoid paying tax on their
profits and published its proposals on Monday.
Tax advisers expect the proposals, which had been flagged in
earlier discussion documents, to take a number of years yet to
become enshrined in law.
But the Thomson Reuters survey showed many companies are
already planning to make their tax affairs compliant.
In most cases companies move untaxed money to tax havens by
inter-group transactions. Over 59 percent of companies surveyed
said they were already implementing changes to their
intercompany agreements ahead of the actual implementation of
the new OECD rules.
Over 55 percent said they would change the way they price
inter-group transactions and over 66 percent said they would
review business structures they had in place.
Some non-governmental groups have questioned whether the new
proposals will cut down on tax avoidance but the OECD
highlighted changes already made at Amazon.com and
coffee group Starbucks Corp which removed some of their
tax advantages, as evidence the proposals will be effective.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)