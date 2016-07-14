Israel to slash tax rates to tech firms to fight tax havens

JERUSALEM, July 14 Medium and large technology companies will pay sharply lower taxes in Israel starting next year as part of a global plan to combat firms shifting profits into tax havens.

The tax rate for tech companies with annual revenue higher than 10 billion shekels ($2.6 billion) will be set at 6 percent and 4 percent for the distribution of dividends, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Israel levies a 25 percent tax on companies and 30 percent on dividends.

A spokesman for Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said the plan will be part of the 2017-2018 budget and that Israel is joining all OECD countries.

The OECD in 2015 developed a plan called Base Erosion and Profit Sharing, or BEPS, to help nations align their corporate tax policies. It has been endorsed by G20 leaders.

According to the OECD, revenue losses from companies shifting to no or low tax environments are as much as $240 billion a year, or 10 percent of global tax income revenue.

Under BEPS, tech companies will be required to have their intellectual property (IP) from products developed listed in the same country as its research and development centre.

Israel is home to more than 250 multinational R&D centres, including Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Intel. The ministry said most of them list their IP in countries other than Israel, including in Ireland, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands and Virgin Islands to avoid paying taxes.

"They will have two options," the spokesman said. "Move their R&D to another country or list what they develop in Israel in Israel."

He noted that the tax proposal has been approved by the tax authority, the chief scientist and other government offices.

Some 12 percent of Israel's output and 40 percent of industrial exports stems from the country's high-tech sector.

($1 = 3.8501 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by David Evans)