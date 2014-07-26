Swiss banks face lower fines than feared in U.S. tax case-paper

ZURICH, July 26 About 80 of the 106 Swiss banks
that signed up for a deal with U.S. tax authorities could be
fined less than they had feared for their role in helping
wealthy Americans cheat on their taxes, but must widen their
cooperation, a Swiss newspaper reported.
The banks, which include Geneva-based Lombard Odier and
Zurich firm EFG International, came forward under a
programme brokered by the Swiss and U.S. governments, after
criminal investigations of roughly a dozen Swiss banks including
Credit Suisse in the United States.
So-called second category banks will escape prosecution if
they detail their wrong-doing with U.S. clients and pay fines
under the programme agreed last year.
But they must cooperate more fully with U.S. prosecutors
before reaching non-prosecution agreements, Finanz und
Wirtschaft reported on Saturday, citing unnamed legal sources.
Since a Dec. 31 deadline to enter the programme, the banks
have delivered information on how many American clients they
have served in recent months, and clarified with U.S. officials
what the penalties for harbouring funds in offshore accounts
will be.
In May, Zurich-based Credit Suisse became the largest bank
in decades to plead guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and agreed
to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for similar offences.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which last month extended
the deadline for category 2 banks by one month, hasn't discussed
specific financial penalties for those firms, according to
Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Each bank's situation will be determined by September, the
paper reported.
The banks are not required to hand over client names as part
of the deal, but must commit to handing over information which
will help U.S. officials set up judicial aid requests to pursue
tax dodgers.
A spokesperson for the Swiss government wasn't immediately
available for comment on Saturday.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)