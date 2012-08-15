New Issue-Taylor Morrison adds $125 mln notes

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Taylor Morrison Communities Inc & Monarch Communities Inc on Wednesday added $125 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TAYLOR MORRISON COMMUNITIES/MONARCH COMMUNITIES AMT $125 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105.5 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.567 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 560 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.