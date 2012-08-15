版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 03:10 BJT

New Issue-Taylor Morrison adds $125 mln notes

Aug 15 Taylor Morrison Communities Inc & Monarch Communities Inc on Wednesday added $125 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TAYLOR MORRISON COMMUNITIES/MONARCH COMMUNITIES AMT $125 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105.5 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.567 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 560 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐