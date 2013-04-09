Taylor Morrison raises $628.3 million in upsized deal

April 9 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
raised $628.3 million in its public offering on Tuesday, as
investors continue to bet on a recovery in the U.S. housing
market.
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Taylor Morrison priced 28.6
million shares at $22, according to an underwriter. Shares of
the homebuilder were expected to price in a range of $20 to $22.
The offering was also upsized from an original size of 23.8
million shares.
Taylor Morrison, whose owners include private equity firms
TPG Capital and Oaktree Capital Management LP, is just the
latest in a slew of IPOs from companies tied to the housing
sector as record-low mortgage rates and rising selling prices
are driving up industry demand.